Kashmir bus accident leaves 21 dead, 69 injured

Members of a rescue team gather near a damaged bus lying in a forested area after it collapsed into a ravine in Akhnoor on May 30, 2024. (AFP Photo)

At least 21 people were killed and 69 others injured in a bus accident in the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday afternoon, an official said.

The bus was on its way from the Indian northern state of Uttar Pradesh to the Shiv Khori area of Reasi district in Jammu province when it fell into a gorge over 200 meters deep in the Akhnoor area.

A medical officer in Akhnoor, Muhammad Saleem Khan, told Anadolu over the phone that 21 persons were brought dead to the hospital and around 69 were injured.

"Those critically injured have been taken to a government hospital in Jammu for specialized care and treatment," the official said.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the accident, saying she is pained beyond words to learn about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Akhnoor near Jammu region.

"My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured," she said in a post on X.