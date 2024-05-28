Military drills around Taiwan stern warning to 'external forces': China

China said Tuesday that its military drills around Taiwan are a strong warning to "external forces" that "support independence efforts" on the island nation.

"Military exercises are a resolute punishment for the regional leader's secessionist provocations... a stern warning to external forces that indulge and support 'Taiwan independence' efforts and interfere in China's internal affairs, and a righteous defense of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in a statement.

She was responding to Saturday's remarks by a U.S. State Department spokesman, in which he expressed concern about China's military exercises around Taiwan.

"We strongly urge Beijing to act with restraint. Using a normal, routine, and democratic transition as an excuse for military provocations risks escalation and erodes longstanding norms that for decades have maintained peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, which is critical for regional and global security and prosperity and a matter of international concern," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Ning called on the U.S. to "recognize the nature and ambitions of the 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces and the serious harm and great risks they pose to the peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits and in China-U.S. relations."

"'Taiwan independence' is a dead end, and supporting 'Taiwan independence' will only lead to self-destruction," she warned.

Codenamed Joint Sword-2024A, the large-scale military exercises began three days after Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te took office last week.

China considers Taiwan as its own while Taipei has maintained its independence since 1949.