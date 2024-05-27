 Contact Us
North Korea says its spy satellite launch has failed

Published May 27,2024
North Korea on Monday said its attempt to put another spy satellite into orbit has failed as a rocket carrying it exploded in mid-air, state-run media said.

This came hours after Japan said Pyongyang launched a suspected ballistic missile.

Japan's J-Alert early warning system detected that North Korea had apparently fired a missile and the country issued an evacuation order for residents in the Okinawa Prefecture in the south, according to the Tokyo-based Kyodo News Agency.

The South Korean military also said that Pyongyang fired an unidentified projectile southward over the Yellow Sea. It confirmed noticing wreckage of the purported rocket.