Death toll rises to 137 in Brazilian flood disaster

The death toll from floods caused by heavy rains in Brazil has risen to 137, authorities reported Saturday.

Following heavy rains that have been affecting the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul since last week, the loss of life and property is steadily increasing.

According to a statement from the Civil Defense of the state, the number is 125 people still missing.

The number of injured has risen to 756, and more than 2 million people have been affected.

Additionally, the statement noted that more tha 600,000 people have been displaced.

The statement highlighted that hospitals have reached full capacity, necessitating additional support for patient care.

More than 28,000 people are involved in search and rescue operations.

- STATE OF EMERGENCY DECLARED

Rio Grande do Sul Gov. Eduardo Leite, in a statement on May 3, noted that there were still areas officials could not reach.

"We are going through an extremely exceptional situation. This is not just a critical event; it is the most devastating event in the history of the state," he said.

Leite announced a "state of disaster" for 180 days due to the magnitude of the tragedy and emphasized serious efforts in evacuating victims.













