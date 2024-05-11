5.2 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE SHAKES AZERBAIJANS COASTAL CITY

An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale on Saturday rattled a city on the Azerbaijani Caspian coast.

According to the Azerbaijani Seismological Service Center, the earthquake's epicenter was in the mountainous Lankarnan province, about 9 kilometers (5.6 miles) northwest of the Lankaran city, which has a population of around 240,000 people.

However, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported a 5.1 magnitude earthquake off Azerbaijan's coast.

Armenian media reported that the earthquake was also felt in the Syunik region of the country.

Casualties or damage have not been reported, nor have there been any reports of a tsunami threat.