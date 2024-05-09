FIRE AT PAKISTANS LAHORE AIRPORT DISRUPTS FLIGHT OPERATIONS

A fire broke out early Thursday morning at Lahore airport in the northeastern Punjab provincial capital, causing damage and disrupting several flights.

A fire erupted in the immigration area of Allama Iqbal International Airport and quickly spread, causing damage to the entire immigration system, local broadcaster Dunya News reported, which cited airport officials.

The damage also caused flight disruptions because the blaze completely destroyed the immigration area.

"Panic-stricken passengers present at the airport were seen running here and there to save their lives," the broadcaster said.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, but some media reports suggest it was caused by a short circuit.













