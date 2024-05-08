US engages targets launched by Houthis in Yemen

The US engaged targets launched by Yemen's Houthi group, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said Tuesday.

"Between approximately 11:02 p.m. and 11:48 p.m. (Sanaa time) on May 6, Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists launched three uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) over the Gulf of Aden from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen," CENTCOM said in a statement.

"A coalition ship successfully engaged one UAS, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully engaged the second UAS, and the final UAS crashed in the Gulf of Aden," it added.

No damage or injuries were reported by US, coalition or merchant vessels, it added.

"Later, at approximately 5:02 a.m. (Sanaa time) on May 7, Iran-backed Houthi terrorists launched an anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) over the Gulf of Aden," it said, also reporting no injuries or damage.

CENTCOM said it determined that the weapons presented an "imminent threat" to US and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region.

Yemen's Houthi group has been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter Houthi attacks.















