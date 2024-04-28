THAILANDS FOREIGN MINISTER RESIGNS AFTER CABINET RESHUFFLE

Thailand's Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara on Sunday announced his resignation following a recent reshuffle in the Cabinet, state media reported.

The resignation came as Parnpree was removed from his position as deputy prime minister after Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin reshuffled his Cabinet, according to the official Thai News Agency (TNA).

Parnpree told TNA that without the dual role, his ability to "effectively" advance the kingdom's foreign policy interests may be hampered.

Traditionally, Thailand's foreign minister holds the office of the deputy prime minister.