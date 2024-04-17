South Korean forces hold live-fire artillery drills near North Korean border

The South Korean army and Marine Corps held live-fire artillery drills near the border with North Korea on Wednesday as tensions persist on the peninsula.

Over 400 troops from the army and the 2nd Marine Division took part in the drill, held at a shooting range in the northern county of Cherwon, Seoul-based Yonhap News agency reported.

The aim of the drill was to enhance the "combined operability" of the army and marines to "better deter threats" by North Korea, said the report, citing an armed forces said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the U.S. held trilateral air drills with South Korea and Japan, involving B-52 bombers, following a missile launch by North Korea.

On April 3, North Korea announced the successful launch of Hwasongpho-16B, a new type of intermediate-range solid-fueled ballistic missile loaded with a newly developed hypersonic gliding warhead.

Pyongyang had also fired a new surface-to-sea cruise missile, the Padasuri-6, from its eastern coast on Feb. 14, while it launched its first ballistic missile this year on Jan. 14.

Washington, Seoul, and Tokyo have closed ranks against Pyongyang as the two Koreas have held regular rival military exercises.















