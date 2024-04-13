U.S. assistant secretary of state to visit China for talks

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink leaves a hotel during his visit to Beijing, China June 6, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink will travel to China on Sunday for a three-day visit, the State Department said.

Kritenbrink will be joined by National Security Council Senior Director for China and Taiwan Affairs Sarah Beran, the department said in a statement on Saturday.

"The two will meet with PRC (People's Republic of China) officials as part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and to responsibly manage competition," it added.

Last November, U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met in San Francisco for a bilateral summit which paved the way for resuming military-to-military communications and "clear and open" communication between the defense establishments to avoid miscalculations by either side and preventing a conflict.