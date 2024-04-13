16 Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan’s airspace: Taiwan’s Defense Ministry

Taiwan said Saturday that 16 Chinese aircraft entered Taiwanese airspace, while end Chinese vessels are operating near Taiwan Island.

A total of "16 PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. today. 12 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's SW ADIZ (air defense identification zone)" in the southwest, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

It added that the armed forces have observed the situation and utilized suitable forces to address the circumstances.

"ROC (Republic of China) Armed Forces have monitored the situation and employed CAP aircraft, Navy vessels and coastal missile systems in response to the detected activities," it added.













