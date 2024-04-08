5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes southwestern Japan

A moderate magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Miyazaki prefecture in southwestern Japan on Monday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The quake occurred at a depth of 40 kilometers (24 miles) around 10.25 a.m. (0125GMT), the agency said, with no tsunami warning issued.

It measured 5 on Japan's seismic intensity scale, which peaks at 7.

There were no reports of damage.

The latest quake came after a powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off Taiwan's eastern coast on Wednesday, killing at least nine people and injuring hundreds of others.

The quake was the strongest to have hit the island nation in 25 years.

In 1999, around 2,400 people were killed when a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan in the middle of the night.