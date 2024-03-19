North Korean leader witnesses firing drills involving massive super large multiple rocket launchers

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has witnessed firing drills involving massive super large multiple rocket launchers, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday, adding that he has warned that if war breaks out, there will be "disastrous consequences."

Massive shells of super-large multiple rocket launchers, fired on Monday from sharp gun barrels like lava, flew to the target with the flame of "annihilating the enemy."

Kim praised his military force and said it is necessary to further impress upon his enemies that if an armed conflict or war breaks out, they will never be able to avoid disastrous consequences, the news agency reported.

"In the future, the destructive offensive means possessed by our army should more thoroughly fulfil their missions to block and suppress the possibility of war with the constant perfect preparedness to collapse the capital of the enemy and the structure of its military forces," Kim was quoted as saying by the news agency.

On Monday, South Korea and Japan said North Korea fired at least three short-range ballistic missiles, the second such launch this year.

This comes as Seoul hosts the third Summit of Democracy, an originally U.S. initiative, with Washington's top diplomat Antony Blinken also attending the event.

Pyongyang had fired a new surface-to-sea cruise missile, the Padasuri-6, from its eastern coast on Feb. 14, while it had launched its first ballistic missile this year on Jan. 14.













