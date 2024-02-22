2 killed when cargo ship rams bridge in China, sending vehicles into water

At least two people were killed and three others were missing after a cargo ship on Thursday rammed into a bridge in southern China, sending several vehicles into the water, state-run media said.

The incident occurred in the Nansha district of the Guangzhou province, state-run daily Global Times reported.

According to report, a bus and four other vehicles fell from the bridge, resulting in the death of two people and a crew member of the bus suffering minor injuries.

Authorities rescued two people, while three remain missing.

"Five vehicles were involved in the accident, including one electric motorcycle. Two vehicles fell into the water, while the other three fell onto the boat," the daily reported.

Local authorities also arrested the boat owner.







