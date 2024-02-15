Death toll climbs to 90 in Philippines landslide

People carry coffins during the mass burial of victims of the Masara landslide, at Mawab, Davao de Oro, Philippines, February 14, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

The death toll climbed to 90 on Thursday from a landslide that struck the Philippines and buried two buses, according to the Philippines News.

Search efforts have yielded only bodies one week later after the tragedy occurred Feb. 6 at the Apex Mining Company site in southern Mindanao.

Thirty-seven victims are still missing, according to the Management of the Dead and Missing -- a government agency.

The landslides hit the waiting area where workers were aboard the two buses at around 7.30 p.m. local time.