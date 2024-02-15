Death toll climbs to 90 in Philippines landslide

The death toll climbed to 90 on Thursday from a landslide that struck the Philippines and buried two buses, according to the Philippines News.
Search efforts have yielded only bodies one week later after the tragedy occurred Feb. 6 at the Apex Mining Company site in southern Mindanao.
Thirty-seven victims are still missing, according to the Management of the Dead and Missing -- a government agency.
The landslides hit the waiting area where workers were aboard the two buses at around 7.30 p.m. local time.