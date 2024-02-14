BETTER THAN ROSES: THAI COUPLES MARRY ON ELEPHANTS FOR VALENTINES DAY

Better than roses: Thai couples marry on elephants for Valentine's Day

Reflecting Thailand's long association with the majestic beasts, couples riding elephants wearing traditional dress chose this Valentine's Day to exchange their vows in a mass wedding featuring the pachyderms.

"The ceremony is sacred which makes everyone want to have a wedding atop of the elephants," said one of the brides, 36-year-old Narumon Komgpanoy.

"Elephants are considered household and city companions, as well as a symbol of national prosperity," she said.

The parade of elephants carrying nine couples marched slowly through the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province, about a two hour drive south of the capital Bangkok.

With dancers in traditional costumes leading the procession, the couples rode their elephants up to a local district official, also sat on an elephant, who oversaw the signing of the marriage licenses.

The elephant is Thailand's national animal and for a time a white elephant, a symbol of good fortune, was featured on the Thai flag.

"I feel very happy. Actually, today is the day of love, so I feel good about obtaining the marriage license with my wife," said one of the grooms, Jirat Somprasung, 36.