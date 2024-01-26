South Korea, Malaysia agree to boots defense cooperation

South Korea and Malaysia agreed to boost defense and arms industry cooperation, local media reported on Friday.

Senior defense officials of both countries met in Kuala Lumpur during working-level defense talks and agreed to enhance cooperation in the defense sector, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

The two sides also shared concerns over North Korea's nuclear and missile program and agreed to enhance cooperation in cybersecurity, joint drills, and the arms industry, the agency reported citing the South Korean Defense Ministry.

Last year, Seoul and Kuala Lumpur signed a $920 million deal as Malaysia is buying Korean Aerospace Industries' 18 FA-50 light attack aircraft. Its delivery is expected to start in 2026.







