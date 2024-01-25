Death toll from landslide in southwestern China rises to 43

The death toll from a landslide in China's southwestern Yunnan province has risen to 43, as rescuers found nine more bodies, state-run media reported on Thursday.

On Monday, Chinese authorities reported that at least 47 people were buried alive when a landslide struck Liangshui village on the outskirts of Zhaotong city.

Local authorities announced that 43 bodies have so far been recovered, according to Chinese broadcaster CGTN.

Despite snowfall and cold weather in the region, approximately 1,000 rescue workers have been conducting search and rescue operations over the last four days, it added.

More than 900 residents were evacuated and relocated to safer areas after the provincial commission for disaster reduction activated a level-3 emergency response for disaster relief, according to the broadcaster.

This is not the first time a devastating landslide has hit the area. In 2013, at least 46 people were killed when a massive landslide struck another village near Zhaotong.







