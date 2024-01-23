China launches carrier rocket with group of satellites

 Contact Us
Anadolu Agency ASIA
Published January 23,2024
China on Tuesday launched the Lijian-1 Y3 carrier rocket with five satellites onboard, state-run media said.

The rocket blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China, carrying a group of satellites into their planned orbits, Xinhua News reported.

This was the third flight mission of the Lijian-1 carrier rocket series.

On Jan. 11, Beijing launched four satellites, including three aboard the world's first rocket entirely powered by solid propellants.

The Gravity-1 (YL-1) rocket successfully carried three meteorological satellites into orbit. It was the first flight mission of the commercial carrier rocket.