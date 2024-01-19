Houthi group say US, Britain targeted Yemen with 13 missiles

The Houthi group in Yemen said Thursday that the US and Britain targeted Yemen late Wednesday with 13 missiles.

"The continuous American-British aggression in launching raids with nearly 13 missiles last night (Wednesday) on our country represents a determination to continue the aggression for a week now, protecting the entity of the Zionist enemy (Israel)," Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the group's spokesperson, wrote on X.

He said: "This will not deter our people from continuing to support the Palestinian people and the steadfastness of Gaza."

Abdul-Salam added that there is freedom of navigation for all ships worldwide, except for the ships of "the Zionist enemy, or ships heading to the ports of occupied Palestine."







