Vessel hit by missile east of Yemeni port of Aden, says UK

A vessel was reportedly hit by a missile southeast of the Yemeni port city of Aden, a British maritime information source said on Monday.

In a statement, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a report of an incident 95 nautical miles southeast of Aden.

It said the port side of the vessel was hit from above by a missile.

"Authorities are investigating," it said, advising vessels "to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity."

Similar incidents have occurred recently in the region, particularly since Israel launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Yemeni Houthis have targeted vessels in the Red Sea, in particular ones that are bound for Israel.

As described on its website, the UKMTO is a Royal Navy capability meant to provide an information conduit between the military and the wider international maritime trade.









