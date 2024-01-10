North Korea must strengthen 'preparations for war,' Kim says

Kim Jong Un said that North Korea's "preparations for war" must be boosted, according to state-controlled media on Wednesday, as the bombastic ruler escalates his threats against South Korea.



Kim made the remarks while inspecting key munitions factories this week, according to the official KCNA news agency.



He accused Seoul of pursuing a policy of confrontation with the North and described South Korea as his nation's "principal enemy."



Against the backdrop of the conflict over North Korea's nuclear weapons programme, tensions on the Korean Peninsula have increased significantly once again.



The United States and South Korea have stepped up their military cooperation, including joint manoeuvres, in response to multiple tests of nuclear-capable missiles by Pyongyang over the past two years.



Pyongyang has accused the United States of pursuing a hostile policy for decades.



At the start of 2023, Kim described South Korea as the "undisputed enemy."



During the factory tours, Kim once again called for nuclear deterrence to be strengthened. He also threatened that South Korea would be wiped out if it attempted to take military action against his country.



He was quoted as saying that North Korea would not "unilaterally bring about a major event, but [it has] no intention of avoiding war."

