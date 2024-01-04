China puts ‘relevant parties’ on notice in Myanmar over artillery shelling

Without identifying any official or office amid armed fighting across its southern border, China on Thursday said it has lodged discontent with "relevant parties" over artillery shelling into its Yunnan province.

"China has lodged solemn representations with the relevant parties over the incident in which artillery shells from Myanmar" fell into the southwestern Yunnan province, causing injuries, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, according to Beijing-based daily Global Times.

Wang did not name the "relevant parties" as at least three armed groups are fighting Myanmar's military junta for control over the northern region.

At least one person sustained injuries on Wednesday when an artillery shell landed in Yunnan province bordering Myanmar.

The artillery shell fell into Nansan town, causing injury to an unidentified person.

A video posted online showed a person lying on the ground with blood stains on his clothes.

"China once again called on the parties involved in the conflict in northern Myanmar to cease fire immediately," said Wang.

Last month, China said the warring parties in northern Myanmar had reached a cease-fire agreement with Myanmar's ruling junta after mediation efforts by Beijing.

However, the cease-fire seems to have failed.

Beijing on Thursday reiterated its call on the warring parties to take "concrete measures to prevent the recurrence of vicious incidents that endanger the peace and security of the China-Myanmar border, and the safety of Chinese personnel's lives and property."

At least three ethnic armed groups, which united under the so-called Brotherhood Alliance, have been fighting the junta regime to take control in the northern parts of Myanmar since late October.

The groups are attacking junta forces, which rule the Buddhist-majority Southeast Asian nation, capturing many towns and junta outposts.

Many people have been reported killed during the attacks.

The Chinese military also held military drills in Yunnan province after the armed fighting began across its border in October.

Myanmar has been under junta rule since February 2021 and the military, locally known as Tatmadaw, has faced severe resistance from ethnic groups in many regions of the country.