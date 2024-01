At least four people were injured in a stabbing incident on a train in the Japanese capital city late Wednesday, according to local media.

Public broadcaster NHK reported that a woman was wielding a knife on a train that had stopped at JR Akihabara Station in Tokyo.

"So far, four people have been injured and taken to the hospital," the broadcaster said.

Metropolitan Police arrested a suspect in possession of a knife at the station, and police have launched an investigation into the incident.