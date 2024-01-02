Thailand, China to waive visa requirements from March

Thailand and China will waive visa requirements for each other's citizens, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Tuesday.

He said the decision will take effect as of March 1.

"The new privilege marks an upgrading to the mutual relationship," public broadcaster Thai PBS quoted Srettha as saying.

Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara said he will sign a permanent visa-free agreement with China in the coming weeks.

In September last year, Thailand granted visa waivers to Chinese citizens in an effort to boost tourism, which plays a significant role in the country's economy.

The Chinese are the second largest group of foreign visitors to the Southeast Asian nation with some 3.42 million of them visiting Thailand last year.

In November, China granted 15-day visa-free entry to people from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia.









