PAKISTANS EX-PREMIER IMRAN KHAN GRANTED BAIL IN STATE SECRETS CASE

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday was granted bail in a state secrets case, local media reported.

The Supreme Court judges also granted bail to his party colleague and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the case, also known as the cipher case, Dawn News said.

The case is related to diplomatic communications between Washington and Islamabad, which Khan said was part of a US conspiracy to topple his government.

Khan and Qureshi, members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, were twice indicted in the case.

Khan, who served as Pakistan's prime minister from 2018 - 2022, lost a vote of confidence in parliament in April 2022, one year short of completing his term.