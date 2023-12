Kuwait's new Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who took over when his predecessor died on Saturday, was formally sworn in before parliament on Wednesday.



Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah said it was necessary to review Kuwait's current reality, especially in terms of security, economy and living conditions.



In his first speech after being sworn in as the new head of state, the emir said "we did not see a change or correction of course".