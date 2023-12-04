South Korea conducts 3rd solid-fuel space rocket test

South Korea on Monday said it conducted "successful" third test flight of a solid-fuel space rocket, which are designed to place in orbit satellites for surveillance operations.

The Defense Ministry said the rocket was "launched from a barge floating in waters about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) south of Jeju Island at 2 p.m. (0500GMT)."

The rocket, it said, placed a small earth observation satellite into orbit. The solid-fuel rockets are "simpler and more cost-effective," Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

Jeju Island is located in waters in the southern part of the country.

Developed by the state-run Agency for Defense Development, the launch vehicles were blasted off into the space in March and December last year.













