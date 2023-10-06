Philippines accuses China of engaging in 'dangerous maneuver' in disputed sea

Manila on Friday accused China of conducting a "dangerous maneuver" against Philippines Coast Guard ships in the disputed South China Sea.

"A China Coast Guard vessel with bow number 21551 conducted a dangerous maneuver against BRP Cabra, one of the Philippines Coast Guard (PCG) ships that escorted the resupply boats of the Armed Forces of the Philippines during a resupply mission last Oct. 4," said PCG in a statement on Facebook.

Chinese maritime militia ships were observed taking part in the blockade movement, it added.

Tensions between Beijing and Manila in disputed waters have persisted for recent weeks as two maritime neighbors have overlapping claims in the South China Sea.