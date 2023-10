A strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Japan's Izu Islands on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.



It said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers at around 10:30 a.m. local time (0130GMT).



There was no report of any damage.



According to the Japanese Meteorological Agency, an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude struck the sea of Torishima Island around the same time.