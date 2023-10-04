News Asia Taiwan premier urges nation to prepare for Typhoon Koinu

A man looks on as waves break on the shore near the Fugang fishing harbor as Typhoon Koinu approaches, in Taitung, Taiwan October 4, 2023. (REUTERS)

Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA) on Wednesday said Typhoon Koinu might have a greater impact than originally expected, as it has slowed down somewhat so would affect a wider area.



Koinu on Wednesday began to affect local weather in Taiwan and continued to pass southern Taiwan. Heavy rain and strong wind were observed in some areas of eastern and southern Taiwan. Its eye is likely to make landfall in southern Taiwan on Thursday, according to the CWA.



"The whole nation should be well prepared for the test of strong winds and heavy rains," Premier Chen Chien-jen said at a meeting held at the Central Emergency Operation Center (CEOC) on Wednesday afternoon.



On Wednesday afternoon, the CEOC reported more than 120 accidents involving fallen trees, road damages, and others filed from 10 counties. On Wednesday, more than 1,700 households in eastern and central Taiwan once left without electricity.



"During the passage of the typhoon, residents should avoid going out and never go to mountains and coastal areas," Chen said.



CWA officials said that waves of up to 7 metres might be observed in the Hengchun Peninsula in southern Taiwan and offshore areas near eastern Taitung County.



According to the CEOC, in disaster-prone areas in four counties, more than 200 residents were evacuated on Wednesday as mudflows and floods might be triggered in mountains in late Wednesday or Thursday by heavy rains. Meanwhile, dozens of residents were sent to public shelters.



Forest recreation parks were ordered to be shut down on Wednesday.To avoid Koinu, more than 400 fishery workers, including guest workers, returned to 51 fishing ports on Wednesday.



Some ferry services connecting the island of Taiwan and offshore islets continued to be suspended on Wednesday. More than 2,000 tourists are stranded on offshore islets, including Orchid Island and Green Island off the south-eastern city of Taitung, had been placed in shelters there, according to the Central Emergency Operation Center.



On Wednesday, more than 110 international and domestic flights were also cancelled. Train services in mountains or flood-prone areas in eastern Taiwan were suspended.



Local governments in southern and eastern Taiwan on Wednesday announced the closure of schools and offices starting afternoon Wednesday.



