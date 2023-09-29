Muslim bloc OIC condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist blasts that left dozens killed in Pakistan.

In a statement, OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha "expressed his strongest condemnation of these heinous acts and offered his deepest condolences" to the Pakistani people and government.

The OIC Secretary-General stressed the pan-Muslim grouping's principled position of standing "against all forms and manifestations of terrorism and expressed full support for Pakistan's efforts against terrorism."

Early on Friday, twin blasts targeted two mosques when worshippers gathered to celebrate the birthday of Islam's Prophet Mohammad in the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Police said at least 32 people, including one of their officers, were killed.

Local Dawn newspaper quoted district health officer Abdul Rasheed Shahi as saying that 52 people lost their lives. Anadolu was unable to confirm the figures.