SOUTH KOREAS MAIN OPPOSITION LEADER ATTENDS COURT OVER ARREST WARRANT

South Korean main opposition leader Lee Jae-myung on Tuesday appeared in a local court following prosecutions sought his arrest on alleged corruption charges.

This was the first time any opposition leader had attended a court hearing, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

The Democratic Party (DP) leader arrived in court in the capital Seoul leaning on a walking stick and avoiding answering reporter questions.

Last week, prosecutors sought an arrest warrant for Lee from a local court, shortly after he was taken to a hospital with deteriorating health due to his hunger strike protest against President Yoon Suk-yeol's government.

Later, the country's parliament passed a motion moved by the government to arrest Lee on alleged corruption charges.

The successful passage of the motion in parliament shocked the opposition, which holds a majority in the National Assembly with 168 out of 298 lawmakers.

On Tuesday, hundreds of Lee supporters lined the roads to the court, holding up placards reading "Lee Jae-myung is innocent. Reject the arrest warrant," according to the agency.

During the hearing, the prosecution sought his arrest, but Lee's lawyers objected, saying the arrest of the opposition leader for investigation was unnecessary.

The verdict is expected to be announced later in the day.

Lee has been charged with breach of trust and corruption, as well as his alleged involvement in a company's illegal cash remittance to North Korea.







