Taiwan golf ball factory fire kills nine, one accounted for

Search and rescue operations were continuing on Monday in southern Taiwan in order to account for a missing worker after a fatal explosion in a golf ball factory, local authorities said.



The accident occurred late on Friday at a plant belonging to the golf ball manufacturer Launch Technologies Co, located in Pingtung County. The fire raged for 28 hours before it was put out.



The cause remains under investigation.



The local government said on Monday that the tragedy killed at least nine people, including four firefighters and five factory workers, and injured more than 100. One company employee remained unaccounted for.



Pingtung County Magistrate Chou Chun-mi said on Monday that, among 56 injured people who were still hospitalized, 15 seriously injured people had been receiving treatment in intensive care units (ICU).



The search for the missing employee continued on Monday and DNA analysis is required to help identify possible victims, an official from the local government told dpa.



The local government on Monday announced that the affected company faces a fine of NT$2.4 million (US$74,651) because it failed to legally manage dangerous chemical substances and did not assign employees to assist the rescue during the accident.



Premier Chen Chien-jen said on Monday that the central government has allocated NT$7.6 billion to enhance fire service apparatus and equipment. Chen said that, in the near future, NT$8 billion will be further allocated for the same purposes.











