A BJP MEMBER WITHIN INDIAS PARLIAMENT LABELED A MUSLIM MP AS A TERRORIST AND PIMP.

BJP's Ramesh Bhiduri makes Islamophobic and threatening remarks against Kunwar Danish Ali during a debate.

In a recent incident in India's parliament, a Muslim Member of Parliament (MP) was subjected to offensive language by a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP member referred to the Muslim MP as a 'terrorist' and a 'pimp' during a heated exchange within the parliamentary setting. This incident highlights the ongoing challenges of religious and political tensions within India's political arena.

"You extremist… I am telling you, you circumcised," the parliamentarian from the South Delhi constituency in the Indian capital said, using a slur often used for Muslims in India.

"I will see this mulla outside," said Bidhuri in an apparent threat at the end of a viral video, as at least two senior BJP leaders and former union ministers laughed, sitting next to him.

Mulla is another pejorative word for Muslims in South Asia.



The remarks inside the newly inaugurated parliament building sparked angry reactions from the opposition parties and social media users who demanded strict action against Bidhuri.







