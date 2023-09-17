ARMENIAS PROVOCATIVE ACTIONS AGAINST AZERBAIJAN UP SIGNIFICANTLY, WITH 61 REPORTED IN SEPT

Armenia's provocative actions against Azerbaijan up significantly, with 61 reported in Sept

Provocations by the Armenian army and its illegal forces in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region against Azerbaijan have continued, with such incidents escalating in recent months, the state-run news agency said on Sunday.

The number of Armenian provocations on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region increased to 61 in the first half of September, up from 45 in August and 28 in July, the AZERTAC news agency reported.

Provocations include approaching Azerbaijani army positions, digging trenches to consolidate their own positions, various fortification activities, sabotage attempts, and the use of quadcopters and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV) to violate Azerbaijan's airspace.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44 days of clashes. The war ended with a Russia-brokered cease-fire.

Tensions between the two nations, however, continue despite ongoing talks over a long-term peace agreement.





