Taiwan says it detected 68 Chinese aircraft, 10 warships near island

Taiwan claimed on Thursday that it had detected 68 Chinese aircraft and 10 warships, some of which crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

"68 PLA (People's Liberation Army) aircraft and 10 PLAN (People's Liberation Army Navy) vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today," or 2200GMT Wednesday, the Taiwan Defense Ministry said in a brief statement posted on its website.

It added that 40 of the detected aircraft had crossed the strait's median line and entered Taiwan's southwest or southeast Air Defense Information Zone (ADIZ) during the past 24 hours.

China, which considers Taiwan its "breakaway province," does not recognize the median line or the air defense zone. Taipei, however, has insisted on its independence since 1949.

"Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP (combat air patrol) aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond (to) these activities," it said.

On Tuesday, Taiwan also claimed that it had detected 22 Chinese aircraft and 20 warships, some of which crossed the strait's median line.

On Wednesday, China warned Taiwan's ruling party that its attempts to purchase weapons from the US are harming the interests of local people and undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits.

Since Russia's war in Ukraine began in March 2022, some officials and analysts have voiced fears that China might follow its example and try to take Taiwan.







