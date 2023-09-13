CHINAS NEW MAP SPARKS ANGER IN INDIA

The border dispute between China and India is a longstanding and complex issue that has its roots in the Indo-China War of 1962. Since then, disputes over the border have persisted, with both sides holding different perceptions of where the border should lie. Negotiations have taken place over the years to try to resolve these disputes, but a definitive solution has remained elusive.

One of the key factors contributing to tensions in recent times is India's bolstering of its military infrastructure in the border region. This has raised concerns in China, as it shifts the balance of power in the region. India's growing ties with the United States and Western nations have also been a cause for concern for China, as it perceives India as receiving more international support.

A recent escalation in the border dispute was triggered by China's publication of a map that claimed certain regions, including the South China Sea, Tibet, and Taiwan, as its sovereign territory. This move led to increased tensions in the region and caused diplomatic disputes. India rejected China's claims and criticized the map as baseless.

In response, a different map emerged on social media, showing India extending its borders to the limits of Russia. This illustrates the sensitivity and complexity of the border dispute, with both countries making claims that the other rejects.

The disputed regions encompass various areas, including Aksai Chin, Depsang Valley, Demchok, Chumar, Kaurik, Shipki La, Nelang, Pulam Sumda, Sang, Jadhang, Lapthal, Barahoti, and the Trans-Karakoram Region. Arunachal Pradesh in India's northeast is also a contentious area, with China considering it part of Southern Tibet.

These disputes continue to strain relations between China and India, and finding a comprehensive resolution remains a significant challenge. The border issue is multifaceted and deeply rooted, making it difficult to reach a mutually agreeable solution.



