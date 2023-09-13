CHINA WARNS TAIWANS RULING PARTY AGAINST US WEAPONS PROCUREMENT

China cautioned Taiwan's ruling party, accusing them of pursuing "independence" by force through US weapon purchases, harming local interests and peace in the Taiwan Straits. Chen Binhua, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, criticized the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for squandering Taiwan people's money on US arms, which undermines stability in the region.

This follows recent US funding for Taiwan, sparking tensions as China sees Taiwan as its province, not a sovereign nation, and maintains the "One China" policy.

Last week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning also strongly reacted to the reports and said: "There can only be one seat representing China at the UN."