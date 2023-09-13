CHINA WARNS TAIWANS RULING PARTY AGAINST US WEAPONS PROCUREMENT

 Contact Us
China on Wednesday warned Taiwan's ruling party that its attempts to purchase weapons from the US are harming the interests of local people and undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits.

Published September 13,2023
This follows recent US funding for Taiwan, sparking tensions as China sees Taiwan as its province, not a sovereign nation, and maintains the "One China" policy.

Last week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning also strongly reacted to the reports and said: "There can only be one seat representing China at the UN."