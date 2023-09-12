Taiwan detects 22 Chinese aircraft and 20 warships near island

22 PLA (People's Liberation Army) aircraft and 20 PLAN (People's Liberation Army Navy) vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m. today," the Taiwan Defense Ministry said in a brief statement posted on its website.

It added that 13 aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwest Air Defense Information Zone (ADIZ) during the past 24 hours. China, which considers Taiwan as its "breakaway province," does not recognize the median line or ADIZ. Taipei, however, insists on its independence since 1949.

"Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP (combat air patrol) aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond (to) these activities," it said.

On Monday, Taiwan said that the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong had sailed 60 nautical miles (111 kilometers) southeast of Taiwan into the western Pacific.