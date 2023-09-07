Japan’s ex-vice foreign minister arrested for alleged bribery

Tokyo prosecutors on Thursday apprehended Masatoshi Akimoto, a former parliamentary vice foreign minister and member of the lower house, on charges of allegedly accepting 61 million yen (approximately $410,000) in bribes from a wind power company.

He is accused of raising questions in parliament to benefit the company's bids for offshore wind projects in Aomori Prefecture and elsewhere, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

In February 2019, during a lower house session, Akimoto advocated for fewer restrictions on sea-based wind power facilities in Aomori.

Akimoto, known for his support of renewable energy, left the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and stepped down from his role as parliamentary vice foreign minister following the allegations.









