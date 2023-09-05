China’s policy on religious belief consistent with national realities: Beijing tells Vatican

China on Tuesday said its policy of "freedom of religious belief" was "consistent with our national realities."

Responding to Pope Francis, who had expressed his "admiration for the Chinese people," Beijing said it is "positive toward improving its relations with the Vatican."

"Our two sides have engaged each other and maintained communication," Mao Ning, spokeswoman of China's Foreign Ministry, told reporters in Beijing.

"China practices the policy of freedom of religious belief, which is consistent with our national realities and the actual conditions of various religions in China," said Mao, according to Beijing-based daily Global times.

Speaking to reporters aboard a plane while returning from Mongolia, the Pope on Monday expressed his desire to reassure China, with whom the Vatican has complex relations, that the Catholic Church possesses no hidden agendas and should not be perceived as a foreign influence.

The pontiff explained that the idea of traveling to Mongolia stemmed from his desire to visit the small Catholic community there.

"For me, this trip was about getting to know the Mongolian people, engaging in dialogue with them, understanding their culture, and accompanying them on their journey to the Church with great respect for them and their culture. I am satisfied with the results," the Pope had said.

When reminded that the Chinese government did not allow Chinese Catholic bishops to accompany him on his visit to neighboring Mongolia, the Pope sent a "warm greeting" to China, asking Chinese Catholics to be "good citizens."

He highlighted ongoing efforts, including a commission involving the Vatican and the Chinese government, dedicated to the appointment of bishops in China.

"All channels are open in our relations with China. I believe we need to make progress in terms of religion so that Chinese citizens do not think that the Church does not accept their culture and values and that the Church is dependent on another foreign power," he said.

He described the path towards improving relations as "friendly" and commended the work of the commission, which is chaired by Cardinal Pietro Parolin.



