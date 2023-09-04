Trial of Russian-born Swede accused of spying begins in Stockholm

The trial of a Russian-born Swede who was arrested last year in a dramatic pre-dawn helicopter raid for allegedly spying for Russia began on Monday, according to local media.

Sergei Skvortsov was arrested last November for transferring Western technology for a decade to Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU.

He is accused of illegal intelligence activities against both Sweden and the US.

The prosecution claims that Skvortsov illegally transferred Western technology sought by the Russian government and military.

The items which he supplied Moscow with were prohibited due to international sanctions against the country.

Skvortsov is being tried in the capital Stockholm, partially behind closed doors for national security reasons, according to local media.

He denies any wrongdoing,

Apart from Sweden's intelligence services, a US FBI agent is also reportedly slated to take the witness stand.

Skvortsov and his wife were arrested in a raid on their home in the Stockholm suburb of Nacka.

His wife was eventually released and is no longer a suspect.

The trial is expected to last until Sept. 25 and if found guilty, he will be facing up to four years in prison.

His trial takes place against the backdrop of the 18-month war on Ukraine, and increasingly bitter relations between Russia and the West.

After the war began in February 2022, longtime NATO holdout Sweden asked to join the military alliance, with its bid to come before the parliament of longtime member Türkiye this fall. Russia, which cited fears Ukraine could join NATO before launching the war, is opposed to Sweden's membership.