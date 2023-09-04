5 injured as Israeli forces raid Palestinian camp in Jenin

Five Palestinians were injured in an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin on Monday, according to local medics.

Israeli forces raided the Jenin refugee camp early morning, triggering clashes with Palestinian gunmen, local residents said.

An Israeli drone fired a missile into a Palestinian target inside the camp, they said, without providing any details.

Medics said five Palestinians were injured by Israeli live fire during the raid.

Palestinian group Hamas said its fighters engaged in clashes with Israeli forces inside the Jenin refugee camp.

Palestinian sources said three people were detained by Israeli forces before they pulled out from the area.

The Israeli army confirmed that its forces were operating inside the camp, without providing any further details.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, the Health Ministry said. At least 35 Israelis have also been killed in Palestinian attacks during the same period, the highest death toll since 2005, according to Israeli figures.









