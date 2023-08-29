Japanese Red Cross donates 30 off-road vehicles for Turkish earthquake relief

The Japanese Red Cross donated on Tuesday 30 off-road vehicles to the Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay).

The delivery of the vehicles was carried out in the capital Ankara, according to a statement from Kizilay.

The vehicles will be used to deliver aid to hard-to-reach areas.

Nobuaki Sato, deputy director general of the Japanese Red Cross, said that Kizilay and the Japanese Red Cross have always been in solidarity.

He added that Japan will continue to support those affected by the earthquake disaster in Türkiye.

Various institutions and organizations, including the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and national associations, provided in-kind and cash assistance to the Turkish Red Crescent following the earthquakes on Feb. 6.