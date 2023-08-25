South Korea implements passenger weighing at airports to enhance flight safety

From August 28th to September 6th, weighing stations will be set up at Seoul's Gimpo Airport for domestic passengers, and from September 8th to 19th, for international passengers at Incheon Airport.

The airline will record the weight of each passenger and their carry-on baggage, and these records will be transmitted to the country's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport.

The Ministry will then use these data to calculate the average weight of a typical passenger, which will be used in preparing regulations for seating arrangements and determining how much extra fuel an aircraft needs to carry.

Airline personnel emphasized that overweight passengers will not have to pay extra, and all collected data will be anonymized.