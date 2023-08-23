THAILAND’S NEW PRIME MINISTER GETS KINGS BACKING, SET TO FORM GOVERNMENT

Thailand’s new prime minister gets king's backing, set to form government

Thailand newly-elected Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Wednesday secured royal endorsement and is set to form a new coalition government.

Thavisin received a formal endorsement letter to be appointed premier from the country's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, at the headquarters of the Pheu Thai party, where he paid respects to the monarch's portrait, reported the Khaosod news website.

Work will now begin on forming a new Cabinet, drawing members from Pheu Thai's coalition partners.

Eleven political parties are in the coalition led by the Pheu Thai party, in which Thavisin is a member. Notably, the coalition excludes the Move Forward Party (MFP), which won the greatest number of parliamentary seats in general elections last May.

Thavisin was nominated by Pheu Thai leader Chonlanan Srikaew on Tuesday as the bloc's candidate for premier. He secured 482 votes, easily meeting the 376 needed for victory.

The new alliance is expected to face different challenges on Thailand's agenda including inflation.

An alumnus of University of Massachusetts and Claremont Graduate School from the US, Thavisin studied economics and finance, beginning his career working in the real estate sector in 1990.

Meanwhile, Thailand's Constitutional Court on Wednesday granted an additional 30 days to MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat to respond to allegations of his shareholding in a media firm.

Pita was the prime minister favorite in a first round of voting in parliament last month but failed to win the support of junta-appointed senators, who backed Thavisin in Tuesday's vote.