3 years after North Korea, the first passenger flight abroad was made

According to data from the flight tracking website Flightradar24, the national airline of North Korea, Air Koryo's flight "JS151," which took off from the capital Pyongyang, has landed in the Chinese capital Beijing.

This flight marked the first passenger flight from North Korea to a foreign destination since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a significant impact since early 2020.

The Pyongyang government suspended passenger flight operations and closed its borders due to the pandemic.

Air Koryo's planned Pyongyang-Beijing flight for yesterday was canceled for unknown reasons.

In recent days, North Korea has shown signs of ending its three-year-long isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chinese and Russian officials attended a military ceremony in the capital Pyonyang last month, becoming the first foreign delegations to visit the country since the pandemic began.

Last week, North Korean taekwondo national team athletes traveled by land to Beijing to travel overland to Kazakhstan to participate in the World Championships.

According to NK News, Air Koryo is planning two passenger flight routes from Pyongyang to Vladivostok, Russia on August 25th and 28th.