Hackers launch cyberattacks in Japan over planned release of nuclear waste

International hackers from an anonymous group have launched cyberattacks in Japan over Tokyo's plans to release treated nuclear waste into the sea.

The cyberattacks are being seen as a protest against Japan's move to release nuclear waste from the crippled Fukushima power plant.

Japan's nuclear power-linked groups facing the cyberattacks include Japan Atomic Energy Agency, Japan Atomic Power Co., and the Atomic Energy Society of Japan, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

Tokyo has noticed a rise in cyberattacks since last month after the International Atomic Energy Agency released its report, giving green signal to Japan over its plans to release the nuclear waste.

The Fukushima plant was damaged after the earthquake and tsunami in 2011. In the process of cooling its reactor fuel, an enormous amount of contaminated water was produced.

The produced water was kept in tanks which are nearing their capacity today.

Amid criticism from neighbors, especially China, Japan is set to release the treated nuclear water in the next few weeks.

Japan said it plans to treat the nuclear waste to "reduce tritium levels to about one-seventh of the World Health Organization's guidelines for drinking water quality before releasing it into the sea."