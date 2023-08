At least nine people were killed when a fire broke out in southwestern China on Friday, state-run Xinhua news agency said.



The fire engulfed an apartment in Guizhou province, leading to the deaths, while two others were injured.

Authorities said the fire started at 1:02 a.m. local time Friday (1702GMT Thursday), and was extinguished by 01:35 a.m. (1735GMT). Cause of the incident is being investigated.